'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Will Reportedly Flip Commitment Tomorrow

College football fans who love the recruiting cycle and drama involving top recruits could be in for a treat tomorrow.

According to a report late Tuesday night, a "big-time" quarterback will be flipping his commitment tomorrow. The report promised a "wild ride" as the recruiting cycle rolls on.

"Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said.

It's unclear which quarterback Wasserman is referring to, but fans are already making their guess.

Some think Baylor commit Austin Novosad will flip his commitment to Oregon. Others believe it will be five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipping from Florida to Miami.

The speculation will be running rampant for the next few hours until the announcement is made.

Who do you think will be on the move tomorrow?