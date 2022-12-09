Biletnikoff Award, Given To Nation's Top Wide Receiver, Announced

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is coming to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards.

On Thursday, the college football awards show took place on ESPN. The elite players like Georgia's Jalen Carter, Alabama's Will Anderson and TCU's Max Duggan were all given awards tonight.

Perhaps the most controversial race, though, came down to the wide receivers. The Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top wideout, could have gone to any number of talented players.

In the end, however, it went to Tennessee star Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt had an incredible season for one of the most surprising teams in the country. After entering the year with no expectations, the Volunteers were the No. 1 team in the country at one point.

Hyatt racked up 1,267 yards and a college football-leading 15 touchdowns during his illustrious season.

Ohio State fans might have a gripe with the selection after Marvin Harrison Jr.'s incredible season. He racked up 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Did they get the Biletnikoff Award correct?