Bill Belichick Addresses Possibility Of Benching Cam Newton

For the first time in 11 years, the New England Patriots won’t claim the AFC East title. Trailing the Dolphins by two games in third place, Bill Belichick and his squad will likely miss the playoffs as well.

The Patriots’ struggles can be boiled down to a significant change at quarterback. With Tom Brady leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former MVP Cam Newton took over as New England’s leading man in 2020. This year is shaping up be the first time a Belichick-led team has missed the playoffs since Brady sat out all but one game in 2008 with a torn ACL.

For the first time since 2008, the Patriots won't win the AFC East. What a run it was for Bill Belichick and company 👏 pic.twitter.com/XrRjmNl7Aa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2020

With Newton at the helm, Belichick’s team has struggled to live up to its lofty expectations. A 6-7 record on the season is not nearly the elite-caliber play we’ve come to expect from a Patriots team.

Throughout Newton’s ups and downs this season, Belichick has remained steadfast in his support for his quarterback.

The legendary coach was asked about potentially benching Newton moving forward. While his support remains, Belichick was less convincing with his statements on Monday.

“That’s not where we are right now. We’re not there now,” Belichick said.

Newton has toed the line between starting and backup-caliber play all season.

One day he’ll throw for 365 yards and a touchdown, the next he’ll throw for 119 yards and an interception.

The latter stat line was from Newton’s performance in Thursday night’s 24-3 loss to the Rams. Belichick benched the former Panthers QB late in the game for rookie Jared Stidham, who threw 5/7 for 27 yards on three drives.

With Newton on a one-year deal, Belichick’s decision to stick with him as a starter may be less about his confidence in Newton, and more about his doubts with Stidham. If the coach believed the young quarterback was a long-term option, Stidham would likely see more time on the field.

The Patriots face off against the Dolphins in an AFC-East matchup on Sunday.