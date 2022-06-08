Bill Belichick Appears To Be Leaning 1 Way For Play-Caller

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprised many by leaving a handful of key offensive coaching positions - including offensive coordinator - vacant for the coming season. But it appears that he's tentatively decided who his play-caller will be.

According to Zack Cox of NESN, offensive line coach Matt Patricia was seen calling plays during the Patriots' 11-on-11s today. Patricia has long been linked to getting the offensive play-calling duties.

The decision to give the role over to Patricia has been a shock to many, even among fans. While he does have some experience coaching offense, his last 12 seasons in New England were spent coaching defense.

Patricia returned to the Patriots in 2021 as a senior football advisor after three years as head coach of the Detroit Lions. But this year he's regaining a key role on the coaching staff.

Longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He took several top Patriots assistants with him.

Patricia got his first job on the Patriots as an offensive assistant and then spent one season as the assistant offensive line coach before going into coaching the defensive side in 2006.

Perhaps Patricia's move back to the offensive side is part of an effort by Bill Belichick to prepare him for a future head coaching gig.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like high-risk, high-reward endeavor.