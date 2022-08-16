Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season.

Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden.

Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded 99.9% confident that he'll be on the 53-man roster this season.

“He’s been great to work with,” Belichick said via NESN. "Ty’s been a wonderful kid to have around. He’s a very smart, multi-skilled, multi-talented player. Offensively and in the kicking game, I think he’s shown the ability to be competitive in a lot of different areas."

Montgomery is coming off a down year in 2021. He spent the season with the New Orleans Saints and finished with 16 receptions for 95 yards while also rushing for 44 yards on 15 carries.

It's a far cry from where he was back when he was a Green Bay Packer from 2015-2018. His best season came in 2016 when he compiled 348 receiving yards and 457 rushing yards along with three combined touchdowns.

If anyone can get him back on track, it's Belichick.