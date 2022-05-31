Bill Belichick Appears To Have 1 Major Focus At Practice

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

It's a big year for Mac Jones. In fact, it's so pivotal that Bill Belichick isn't even leaving his side during OTAs.

The New England Patriots head coach has reportedly spent a significant amount of time with Jones and the rest of the offense during OTAs. In other words, he's keeping a close eye on Mac Jones.

Jones, the former Alabama quarterback, had a strong rookie season. But some are still skeptical whether or not he can be the Pats' franchise quarterback.

Belichick is clearly keeping the pressure on his young signal caller.

"Bill Belichick spending the majority of practice with the offense remains a notable storyline," said Mike Reiss. "This snapshot - as he keeps a close eye on Mac Jones - reflects it."

A quarterback's second year in the NFL tells teams everything they need to know.

Both Belichick and Robert Kraft will be watching Jones closely this upcoming season.

“This year will be very telling,” Kraft said, via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com. “To come into something as new as this, as established, I think he got beat up pretty bad, and he kept coming back and getting up and really doing some great stuff. Just the way he handles himself, he took some real beatings and hopped up. He has developed a good relationship with the whole cadre of receivers. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen. But this is a big year, the second year.”

The pressure is on. Good luck, Mac.