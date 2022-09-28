Bill Belichick Asked If Mac Jones Will Play This Weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There is somehow a small chance that Mac Jones could start for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Even though Jones has suffered a severe high ankle sprain, head coach Bill Belichick said that they're taking it day-by-day with Jones.

He also confirmed that he's made a lot of progress in the last two days and that he could play, even with "minimal" practice.

Jones suffered the injury during the late stages of last Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He had to be carried off the field following the loss and looked to be in excruciating pain.

Even though Belichick isn't ruling Jones out, it's still unlikely that he'll play against the Green Bay Packers. The original timeline called for Jones to be out for at least a month, so this could just be Belichick keeping the Packers on their toes.

Kickoff for Patriots-Packers will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.