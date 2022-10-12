Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.

"We'll see what it's like today and go from there," Belichick said, per NFL insider Albert Breer.

Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe made his first NFL start this past weekend. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer started in Week 4, but suffered a concussion that landed him on the injured reserve.

Zappe's play so far may afford the Patriots some time to let Jones get some extra recovery. The former Western Kentucky star helped New England notch a 29-0 shutout win over the Lions with 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17/21 passing.

The Pats will face off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on Jones' status as the week goes on.