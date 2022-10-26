Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

If you expected Bill Belichick to name a starting quarterback this early in the week, you were sorely mistaken.

The Patriots head coach was asked to name his Week 8 starting signal caller during a press conference on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, he's playing his cards close to the chest.

"We haven't practiced, we'll see how it goes," Belichick said, per Albert Breer. "The plan is to see how it goes."

The Patriots have a full-blown quarterback controversy on their hands after Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

In his first game back after missing three contests with a high-ankle sprain, Mac Jones was benched to make way for fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The young backup led New England to two victories while Jones was out.

Zappe initially played well on Monday night, but ended the game with two interceptions in the 33-14 loss.

Knowing Belichick, it could be pretty close to Sunday before we get any more insight on the Patriots' quarterback situation.