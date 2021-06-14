The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Avoids 1 Question About Patriots Star

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the practice field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots could reportedly be without star defensive back Stephon Gilmore during mandatory minicamp.

Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his contract. Many have speculated that Gilmore could be traded, with others believing a contract extension is possible.

ESPN.com had some details on his contract situation.

“Gilmore is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million pact and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7 million — well below market value for a player of his caliber,” writes ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“But part of the reason for the low figure is the club previously moved $4.5 million of his 2021 base salary into 2020. That was an acknowledgment from the Patriots that Gilmore’s original 2020 salary ($10.5 million) was worthy of an adjustment after he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.”

Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with reporters. He was asked about Gilmore’s status, but avoided the question.

Gilmore will reportedly be fined close to $100K if he misses all three days of mandatory minicamp.

If Gilmore does skip all three days, we could see trade rumors beginning to heat up again for the All-Pro cornerback.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.