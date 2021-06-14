Bill Belichick Avoids 1 Question About Patriots Star

The New England Patriots could reportedly be without star defensive back Stephon Gilmore during mandatory minicamp.

Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his contract. Many have speculated that Gilmore could be traded, with others believing a contract extension is possible.

ESPN.com had some details on his contract situation.

“Gilmore is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million pact and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7 million — well below market value for a player of his caliber,” writes ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“But part of the reason for the low figure is the club previously moved $4.5 million of his 2021 base salary into 2020. That was an acknowledgment from the Patriots that Gilmore’s original 2020 salary ($10.5 million) was worthy of an adjustment after he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.”

Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with reporters. He was asked about Gilmore’s status, but avoided the question.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick eludes a question on whether or not CB Stephon Gilmore is at mandatory minicamp. Gilmore's in the final year of his deal and looking for a new contract. Asked directly if there are any excused absences, Belichick said that's b/w he and the players. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 14, 2021

Gilmore will reportedly be fined close to $100K if he misses all three days of mandatory minicamp.

If Gilmore does skip all three days, we could see trade rumors beginning to heat up again for the All-Pro cornerback.