Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Mac Jones Question

Bill Belichick was his typical self following Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The New England Patriots lost to the Saints, 28-13, on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots’ offense struggled, especially with ball security, as Mac Jones threw three interceptions.

Interceptions are a part of life for rookie quarterbacks. However, the Patriots obviously want Jones to be better moving forward.

A reported asked Belichick what he saw on the Mac Jones interceptions following Sunday afternoon’s game. The Super Bowl-winning head coach had a blunt response.

“Probably the same thing you saw,” Belichick said.

OK then.

The Patriots dropped to 1-2 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss. Next week: the game everyone has been waiting for.

New England is set to host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Patriots will likely be sizable underdogs in that game, as the Buccaneers have looked like the best team in the National Football League through two-plus weeks.

Perhaps Belichick will have a trick or two up his sleeve, though.