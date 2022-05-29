Bill Belichick Coaching Offense: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are keeping one big secret ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. Who will actually coach the offense in New England?

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is refusing to name an offensive coordinator or a quarterbacks coach or divulge anything about his coaching strategy on that side of the ball.

According to multiple reports out of New England, though, Belichick is working closely with the offense. Perhaps he'll actually be the team's offensive coordinator for 2022.

Belichick is mostly known for being a defensive mind, but it sounds like he'll be working more on offense - for now, anyway.

The Patriots have a second-year quarterback in Mac Jones and some other young talent on that side of the ball.

New England brought in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, but Belichick could hold onto the offensive coordinator role.

Patriots players appear to be enjoying this version of Belichick.

The Patriots are coming off a Wild Card loss to the Bills. New England will need its offense to improve in order to go further in 2022-23.

Belichick is working closely on that side of the ball for a reason.