Bill Belichick Compares 1 Player To Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Bill Belichick has coached some great players in his time as an NFL coach — including all-time greats Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor.

This year, Belichick has up-and-coming running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

According to NBC analyst Jason Garrett, Belichick raved to him about the young running back star. He even compared Stevenson's development to that of both Brady and Taylor.

“It was incredible. He went on and on and on," Garrett said on yesterday's Thanksgiving Day broadcast. "And Coach doesn’t speak a lot in those production meetings, but he probably talked about Rhamondre for 15 minutes.

"He compared his growth and his development in a short period of time to both Tom Brady and to Lawrence Taylor.”

Stevenson has emerged as a consistent producer for the Patriots' offense this season. In yesterday's narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he finished with 112 total yards on seven rush attempts and 10 targets.

Given his words of high praise, Belichick will no doubt continue to utilize Stevenson as the 2022 season goes on.