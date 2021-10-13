NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Cowboys

Bill Belichick usually doesn’t say much when speaking to the media, but the New England Patriots head coach had a lot to say about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

The legendary NFL head coach went on and on about how many challenges the Cowboys possess. He clearly believes that Dallas is a tough matchup for his New England team.

And he’s probably right. The Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. Dallas is favored by four points heading into Sunday’s game at New England.

Bill Belichick gives his overview of the Cowboys heading into this weekend's game: pic.twitter.com/Npo8gSyFhQ — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 13, 2021

Here’s the extremely lengthy statement from Belichick in text form:

Bill Belichick’s lengthy opening statement today breaking down the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/QyQCd5Bv23 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2021

Cowboys fans have been quick to dissect it. Many believe that Belichick was hinting at one potential flaw within Dallas’ offense: the center position.

“If you listen to Belichick he is letting everyone know I am reviewing this team from top to bottom and the one thing that stood out the most when he mentioned the center. That’s going to be his angle,” one fan theorized.

“Oh s–t Belichick found Tyler Biadasz,” another fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, think that Belichick will attempt to take away the Cowboys’ run game and pass opportunities to the tight end spot.

“Bill is gonna try to take away the running game and Schultz,” one fan predicted.

Belichick is definitely going to attempt to take away something from the loaded Cowboys offense. He’ll probably try to make the Cowboys beat him in ways we haven’t seen so far this season.

Still, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore likely has a good game plan, as well. However, Belichick did not mention him by name in his opening statement. Some fans think that might’ve been on purpose.

So many thoughts… I'll start with this. Kellen Moore be like: pic.twitter.com/1gMpiuRT4Y — Pink Cheese Green Ghost (@CamiloGabe) October 13, 2021

Sunday afternoon should be fun.

The Cowboys and the Patriots are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.