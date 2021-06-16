Bill Belichick Declines To Answer Question About Tom Brady

Bill Belichick is notorious for playing his cards close to his chest. And earlier this week, the longtime New England Patriots head coach furthered that reputation.

In his first season away from Patriots after 20 years with the franchise, Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Belichick and New England on the other hand went 7-9 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 (Brady missed season with torn ACL).

On Wednesday, the tight-lipped coach was asked if he reached out to congratulate his former QB.

“I think I’ll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved,” Belichick said, per NESN. “Appreciate the question.”

Together, Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowl championships. During his time in New England, Brady earned 14 Pro-Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors and three NFL MVP awards.

Very little is known about the current state of Brady and Belichick’s relationship, and this answer certainly didn’t help much.

After not facing off at all in 2020, Brady will make his much-anticipated return to New England where he and the Bucs take on Belichick and the Pats in a Week 4 matchup.