Bill Belichick Declines To Name Play-Caller: Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick still refuses to publicly name a play-caller for the 2022 NFL season.

Speaking to reporters Monday, the coaching legend was asked once again who will call the offensive plays for New England going forward.

To which Belichick responded:

What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? …. We’ll get to it when we get to it.

Fans reacted to the six-time Super Bowl champion's comments on social media.

"Choosing not to make the weakest aspect of your team an offseason priority seems problematic but what do I know," replied a FOX Sports 1 researcher.

"Huh?" asked a Jets fan.

"They are winning 5 games max," laughed a New Yorker.

"If Saleh said this, the media would run him out of town," commented another Jets fan.

"Love this!" tweeted Bob Fescoe of Bill Belichick's response.

"Triple option offense confirmed."

For the first time in a long time, Josh McDaniels will not be calling plays on the Patriots' sideline.

Now it could be Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, or maybe even by committee.