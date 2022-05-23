Bill Belichick Declines To Name Play-Caller: Fans React
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick still refuses to publicly name a play-caller for the 2022 NFL season.
Speaking to reporters Monday, the coaching legend was asked once again who will call the offensive plays for New England going forward.
To which Belichick responded:
What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? …. We’ll get to it when we get to it.
Fans reacted to the six-time Super Bowl champion's comments on social media.
"Choosing not to make the weakest aspect of your team an offseason priority seems problematic but what do I know," replied a FOX Sports 1 researcher.
"Huh?" asked a Jets fan.
"They are winning 5 games max," laughed a New Yorker.
"If Saleh said this, the media would run him out of town," commented another Jets fan.
"Love this!" tweeted Bob Fescoe of Bill Belichick's response.
"Triple option offense confirmed."
For the first time in a long time, Josh McDaniels will not be calling plays on the Patriots' sideline.
Now it could be Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, or maybe even by committee.