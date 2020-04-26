Bill Belichick Explains Why The Patriots Didn’t Draft A Quarterback

Few teams were in bigger need of some depth at the quarterback position heading into the 2020 NFL Draft than the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick’s team has just two QBs on the roster right now in Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Neither are proven starters.

The Patriots weren’t expected to take a quarterback early, but most experts felt they’d select one in Round 3 or Round 4. New England had chances to take a Jake Fromm or a Jacob Eason, but the AFC East franchise opted not to.

Belichick explained following the NFL Draft why his franchise didn’t select a quarterback at all. He said the Patriots had bigger needs.

“If we feel like we find the right situation, we’ll certainly draft them. We’ve drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft,” he said. “Didn’t work out the last three days. That wasn’t by design. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend.”

New England made a couple of trades in the NFL Draft. The Patriots added some tight ends and some defensive prospects, among other things.

The quarterback position is still a question mark, though. However, Belichick says he is confident in Stidham.

“Jarrett had a good year last year. He improved a lot. We’ll see where that takes him,” Belichick said.

New England could still look to add a quarterback in free agency, but it looks like the 2020 Patriots are Stidham’s team.