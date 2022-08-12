Bill Belichick Explains Patriots Offensive Gameplan Last Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last night, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost their preseason opener in a 23-21 defeat to the New York Giants.

Throughout the loss, two offensive assistants — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — took turns with offensive play calling duties.

Belichick explained that the Patriots coaching staff is "going through a process."

When asked if this would be a longterm decision, the New England head coach had this to say:

"Yeah, well, we did this game. We did a lot of things in this game that are going to be beneficial in the long run, whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played and so forth. That’s all part of the process."

Belichick was pressed to elaborate on the team's plan, but refused to elaborate.

"Yeah, don’t worry about that. We’ll work it out," he said, per NFL.com. "... We’re going through a process. Just like everything else on this team."

Belichick went on to use the phrase "going through a process" two more times in his postgame interview.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe took the majority of quarterback reps in last night's contest, logging 205 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 19/32 passing. Veteran Brian Hoyer notched 59 yards and one touchdown on 5/8 passing.

The Pats' run game was uncharacteristically weak, collecting just 52 yards and one touchdown.

New England will host the Carolina Panthers in its next preseason game on August 19.