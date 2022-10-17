Bill Belichick Explains Viral Sideline Moment With Rookie Player

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Bill Belichick had a hilarious moment with a player during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brenden Schooler, who's a special teamer on the Patriots, tried to give his head coach the ball after recovering a muffed punt and Belichick wasn't having it. Belichick declined the ball and Schooler gave it to another staff member.

Belichick was then asked about this moment during his press conference on Monday morning and in typical Belichick fashion, he downplayed it.

“Well, hey, it’s always exciting for guys to make plays, and it’s exciting for all of us,” Belichick said, via NESN. “We’re happy when we make them. But yeah, just gotta move on to the next play.”

The Patriots definitely did move on to the next play when they finished beating the Browns by 23, 38-15. They improved to 3-3 with their win and will look to get to 4-3 when they play the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24.