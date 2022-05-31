Bill Belichick Gave Former Player Special Shoutout Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick isn't usually one to get sentimental at the podium. But on Tuesday, the Patriots head coach admitting that he's pulling for a former player.

Speaking at a press conference, Belichick shouted out Danny Woodhead, who played for the Pats for about three seasons, and is in the midst of an improbable run towards qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Woodhead emerged as quite the weapon out of the backfield from 2010-2012.

Undrafted and undersized out of Division-II Chadron State, Woodhead carved out a very impactful role in New England's offense and would go on to enjoy a pretty lengthy NFL career.

Now, if the former RB can through a final qualifying match, he'll earn a spot in the U.S. Open in Brookline.

Speaking to the Boston Herald, Woodhead explained its hard not to pinch himself.

Would it be special? Oh my gosh, it would be special to somehow qualify. Not a lot of people get to do stuff like this. And for [the U.S. Open] to be in Brookline? That’s the craziest thing about it. That’s where everything started for me in my career. Yeah, sure, I was with the Jets, but [New England] is really where it all started.

He'll have Bill Belichick and the rest of the greater-Boston area behind him for sure.