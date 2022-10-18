Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason.

It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back even though he put up solid numbers for the team.

Fans didn't like the decision at the time, but Belichick is continuing to look smarter by the day. Jackson missed the first two games of the season for the Chargers and then struggled when he did make his return.

Those struggles then led to him getting benched during the Chargers' win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

There's still time for Jackson to turn this around, but right now, Belichick is looking like a genius yet again.