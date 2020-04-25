The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Linda Holliday, Addresses Viral NFL Draft Moment

bill belichick and his longtime girlfriend linda hollidayATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s dog had the best moment of the NFL Draft’s second round so far on Friday night.

The New England Patriots’ head coach was away from the screen when ESPN panned to his at-home setup. Belichick’s dog was hilariously sitting in a chair in front of the computers.

Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly went viral on social media. Nothing is more universally loved than a cute dog moment.

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, addressed the viral moment on her Instagram Story. The dog’s name is “Nike.”

Nike has its own Instagram account, too. Perhaps it was seeking more followers with its NFL Draft moment on ESPN.

Boat ride!!!

It’ll be tough to top Nike’s moment in the NFL Draft moving forward, but perhaps another dog will steal the spotlight.

