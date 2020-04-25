Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Linda Holliday, Addresses Viral NFL Draft Moment

Bill Belichick’s dog had the best moment of the NFL Draft’s second round so far on Friday night.

The New England Patriots’ head coach was away from the screen when ESPN panned to his at-home setup. Belichick’s dog was hilariously sitting in a chair in front of the computers.

Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly went viral on social media. Nothing is more universally loved than a cute dog moment.

Bill Belichick has been replaced by a dog pic.twitter.com/gE0QSHgMm5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, addressed the viral moment on her Instagram Story. The dog’s name is “Nike.”

Nike has its own Instagram account, too. Perhaps it was seeking more followers with its NFL Draft moment on ESPN.

It’ll be tough to top Nike’s moment in the NFL Draft moving forward, but perhaps another dog will steal the spotlight.