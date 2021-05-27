Bill Belichick Gives His First Impression Of QB Mac Jones

The New England Patriots are currently loaded with one of the most intriguing quarterback rooms in the league heading into the 2021 season.

While returning QB1 Cam Newton is expected to retain his starting position to start the season, many believe No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones could take over under center at some point during the year.

When asked about Jones during a press conference on Thursday, Bill Belichick played his cards close to his chest — revealing nothing about this year’s heated QB competition. All he would comment on was the rookie quarterback’s commitment to learning the New England system.

“I think all the quarterbacks are working hard,” Belichick said. “Again, it’s a starting over process for everybody. Some of them have been here, some of them haven’t. They’ve had various levels of opportunity to work in our offense. But, really, we’re starting everybody at the same point like we always do this time of year. So Mac dove into the playbook and continues to do that. Like everybody out there, we all have a lot of things we have to work on — that includes everybody. That’s what he’s doing, that’s what everybody is doing.”

The Pats’ QB room currently consists of Newton, Jones and returning backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Newton was re-signed on a one-year contract after a lackluster debut season with New England in 2020.

According to reactions from some Pats players earlier this week, Jones has already gained the respect of the quarterback unit.