Bill Belichick Gives Honest Response To Tom Brady Question

Bill Belichick doesn’t typically entertain questions that aren’t directly related to his football team, but the New England Patriots head coach did on Monday morning.

Last week, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he believes he can play in the National Football League until he’s 50 years old. Brady, 44, is coming off a Super Bowl win and looks as good as ever.

“Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said in response to Rob Gronkowski’s question. “Can Tom Brady play ’til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

Belichick seems to agree.

The Patriots head coach was asked on WEEI if he believes Brady can actually play until he’s 50 years old.

“If anyone could do it, it’s probably him,” said Belichick.

Belichick and Brady are set to meet as opponents later this year.

The Patriots will host the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 3. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It’ll air on NBC.