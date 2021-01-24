Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Bill Belichick Tonight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Green Bay Packers, 31-23, late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Who does everyone think New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is rooting for?

Joe Buck is convinced that Belichick is rooting against his old quarterback in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

“I’m gonna say no,” said Buck when asked if Belichick will be rooting for Brady. “I don’t know that somebody that’s been in sports that long roots necessarily, but I’ll just say that I was not surprised that they had this divorce this past offseason. I was surprised at the team he went to. I think that there is a lot of competition between those two. I think both wanted to prove this year that it was not the other guy, it was them, and here’s Brady still standing and Belichick had a sub-.500 year, and I’m sure that’s not lost on Bill. I think I would be naive to think that Bill Belichick would be rooting for Tampa Bay.”

Social media is convinced, too.

Live look in at Bill Belichick…… pic.twitter.com/wC1Kdx9sUK — 🔥I'm Dah Fire Dude🔥 (@TOffroader) January 24, 2021

It would be surprising if Belichick was rooting hard for Brady. There’s naturally going to be some competitiveness between the two after the breakup.

