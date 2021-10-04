Bill Belichick Had Blunt Message For ESPN Reporter This Morning

It doesn’t appear that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a big fan of ESPN senior reporter Seth Wickersham.

Wickersham, who has reported great details on the Patriots dynasty, is releasing a book, “It’s Better To Be Feared,” on Oct. 12. The book includes several juicy nuggets on Belichick, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and more.

Select excerpts from the book have already been released. Unsurprisingly, they’ve gained a lot of traction in the media world.

Monday morning, Belichick had a blunt message for the ESPN reporter.

“Yeah, well, I don’t think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage. I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever even talked to the guy,” Belichick said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “So, I don’t know. You have to ask him about what his great sources are. I’m not sure.”

Belichick had been asked about the frustration that comes with media speculation. Wickersham’s reporting has suggested that things weren’t great between Belichick and Brady by the end of their time together.

Sunday night, the Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17.