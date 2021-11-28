Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Hall Of Fame

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made his opinion on the Pro Football Hall of Fame extremely clear.

The legendary NFL head coach will surely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but it’s clear that he’s not a fan of the selection process.

Belichick admitted that there’s really no distinct criteria.

“Hall of Fame’s out of my control, and since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, it’s really hard to even have a conversation about it,” Belichick said. “Because they’re not basing it on anything. It’s your opinion of a great player, my opinion of a great player, someone else’s opinion of a great player, I don’t know what that means. Is it how many years they played? How many All-Pros they had? How many championships they won? Is it individual stats? You can make it whatever you want to make it. So there’s no criteria. You can make a case for everybody and ultimately the voters have to decide.”

Belichick believes Rodney Harrison is very much deserving of a spot.

“I think that Rodney Harrison, 100 percent,” Belichick said. “I’ve coached some of the other safeties that have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, and not taking anything away from them, but certainly Rodney Harrison belongs in that conversation, and he belongs in the conversation with other players that are already there.”

Perhaps Belichick’s opinion can sway some voters.