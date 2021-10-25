Bill Belichick Has A Telling Admission On Justin Herbert

Two young quarterbacks will face off on the West Coast this upcoming weekend.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had some telling comments on what he’s seeing from Herbert so far.

“He’s really good,” Belichick told reporters on Monday, per ProFootballTalk. “I thought he was outstanding [in college]. He just really had everything you’re looking for. He’s very athletic. Good arm. A lot of poise. Played well in Oregon. Just a number of big plays. All the passes. All the throws, but extended plays, scrambles, could run the read-zone and all that.

“He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game. I don’t think you’re going to find too many better than him. This guy is really an impressive player. I thought he was really good when we played them last year, and, luckily, we had a pretty good day, but I’m not counting on that again. I have a ton of respect for him. I think he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come.”

Most in the league would likely agree with Belichick. Few young quarterbacks, if any, have looked as good as Herbert so far this season.

The Patriots and the Chargers are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.