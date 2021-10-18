Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?

The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Cowboys won when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Dallas improved to 5-1 with the win, while the Patriots dropped to 2-4.

Belichick looked a little rough on the sideline throughout the game.

Bill Belichick shown with cuts on his face – nose and lips https://t.co/bN17X6AecZ — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 17, 2021

Belichick was asked about his bleeding face during his radio appearance on Monday morning. Unsurprisingly, he had a blunt response.

“Yeah, I’ll be alright,” he said.

On @TheGregHillShow, Bill Belichick was asked about his face being a little bloody on the sideline during the game: "Yeah, I'll be alright." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 18, 2021

OK then.

The Patriots will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 24 against the New York Jets. If New England is going to get back in the playoff hunt, it’s close to a must-win game.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.