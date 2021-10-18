The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field in Foxboro.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?

The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Cowboys won when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Dallas improved to 5-1 with the win, while the Patriots dropped to 2-4.

Belichick looked a little rough on the sideline throughout the game.

Belichick was asked about his bleeding face during his radio appearance on Monday morning. Unsurprisingly, he had a blunt response.

“Yeah, I’ll be alright,” he said.

OK then.

The Patriots will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 24 against the New York Jets. If New England is going to get back in the playoff hunt, it’s close to a must-win game.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

