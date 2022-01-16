Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

It’s not often that you see a Bill Belichick-coached team get absolutely dominated in a playoff game, but that’s what happened on Saturday night.

New England got crushed by Buffalo, 47-17, in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday evening.

The Patriots are one-and-done in the playoffs, a rarity of the Bill Belichick era.

New England’s legendary head coach was brutally honest while speaking to reporters following the Saturday night. The Patriots were simply out-played in basically every facet of the game.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight,” Belichick told reporters. “So, [they] certainly deserved to win. Well coached. Team executed well. And we just couldn’t do much of anything. So, we’ll just pick up the piece, go back to work here. Need to find a way to be more competitive.”

Belichick, meanwhile, does not plan on going anywhere.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters this morning if he plans on returning to coach in 2022: "I'd say that would be accurate." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

The Patriots will look to avenge their Wild Card playoff loss in 2022.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is off to the Divisional Round.