Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against the Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It’s not often that you see a Bill Belichick-coached team get absolutely dominated in a playoff game, but that’s what happened on Saturday night.

New England got crushed by Buffalo, 47-17, in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday evening.

The Patriots are one-and-done in the playoffs, a rarity of the Bill Belichick era.

New England’s legendary head coach was brutally honest while speaking to reporters following the Saturday night. The Patriots were simply out-played in basically every facet of the game.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight,” Belichick told reporters. “So, [they] certainly deserved to win. Well coached. Team executed well. And we just couldn’t do much of anything. So, we’ll just pick up the piece, go back to work here. Need to find a way to be more competitive.”

Belichick, meanwhile, does not plan on going anywhere.

The Patriots will look to avenge their Wild Card playoff loss in 2022.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is off to the Divisional Round.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.