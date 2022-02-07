Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On ‘Tuck Rule’

The Spun

ESPN is airing a new 30 for 30 on the infamous “Tuck Rule” game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

In January 2002, the Patriots defeated the Raiders in an AFC Divisional Playoff game. For many, this game was the start of the New England dynasty.

Of course, the Patriots were helped out by the infamous “Tuck Rule.” Tom Brady appeared to be stripped by Charles Woodson late in the contest. However, thanks to the rule, Brady’s fumble was reversed to an incomplete pass.

During the game, many were confused about the ruling. One person was not, though.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted on the new 30 for 30 that he was very aware of the rule and not surprised by the call.

Of course Belichick was the lone person to know the rule.

