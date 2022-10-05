Bill Belichick Has Major Praise For Punter: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick was extremely complementary of Lions punter/field position optimization specialist Jack Fox on Wednesday.

Speaking at his midweek presser, the six-time Super Bowl champ gushed about Fox's ability in all phases of his craft.

"Fox is a weapon," Belichick said. "He is a weapon: kickoff, punt, punt for accuracy, punt for distance, can throw it like a quarterback. That was a long throw, 15 yards deep, good coverage and he put it right there. ... Best punter in the league. He's outstanding."

The NFL world reacted to BB's comments on social media.

"Punter praise from Bill Belichick is always welcome," one user tweeted.

"Lions W," a Detroit fan said.

"Shoulda punted vs the Vikings," another replied.

"You know you’re going to lose when the other teams HC is being interviewed about your punter."

"REAL RESPECT REAL," a Jack Fox fan account commented in all-caps.

Fox is currently top-10 in the league in average yards per punt.