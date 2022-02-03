The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Released A Statement On Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick stand face-to-face.FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has released a statement on Tom Brady’s retirement decision.

Tuesday morning, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement. His announcement went viral for more reasons than one. Notably, Brady did not mention Belichick, the Patriots or their fan base in his announcement.

Wednesday night, Belichick issued a statement of his own.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years,” the legendary NFL head coach said.

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls during their time together in New England.

Many believe Brady will eventually sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots, though it remains to be seen if that will happen.

