New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has released a statement on Tom Brady’s retirement decision.

Tuesday morning, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement. His announcement went viral for more reasons than one. Notably, Brady did not mention Belichick, the Patriots or their fan base in his announcement.

Wednesday night, Belichick issued a statement of his own.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years,” the legendary NFL head coach said.

The ultimate competitor. Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: https://t.co/vYpiKZEKDG pic.twitter.com/mOsgSJsuEk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 3, 2022

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls during their time together in New England.

Many believe Brady will eventually sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots, though it remains to be seen if that will happen.