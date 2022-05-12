Bill Belichick Has Reportedly Yet To Make Big Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Unless Bill Belichick is keeping it all a secret, he has yet to make a big decision about his coaching staff.

According to a report, Belichick has yet to decide on who his offensive play-caller will be this upcoming season.

Josh McDaniels had the job last season. He left this off-season to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Belichick is having a tough time deciding who will replace him. It's reportedly down to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

"I've heard the same thing as @MikeReiss on the Patriots' offensive play-calling. No decision yet from Bill Belichick. It may come down to a competition of sorts during training camp. The top candidates are Matt Patricia and Joe Judge," said Henry Coffey McKenna.

One interesting idea fans have floated around is giving the play-calling duties to longtime backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. After all, he knows the offense and has a great relationship with Mac Jones.

"They should give the opportunity to Brian Hoyer," a fan said. "None of this staff knows the playbook better than he does. Not to mention that he has a great relationship with Mac Jones."

It's unlikely Belichick goes such a route, but it's an interesting idea.