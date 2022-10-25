Bill Belichick Is Getting Blamed For Monday Night's Controversy

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the Patriots' quarterbacks on Monday night.

Mac Jones started the game against the Chicago Bears but only lasted a few series before Bill Belichick pulled him. That led to Bailey Zappe coming in and while he showed some flashes, he still threw two interceptions in New England's 33-14 loss.

This has led to Belichick getting the blame for doing a poor job of handling the quarterback situation.

"Bill Belichick has lost his touch. How do you not read the vibe of the team since Mac Jones went down and Bailey Zappe took over, or if you did, ignore it? This start for #ForeverNE is on BB, not Mac Jones. Hopefully, fans blinded by the past can see the truth and not blame Mac," Jimmy Murphy tweeted.

Belichick will have to figure out who he wants at quarterback for the rest of the season now that both Zappe and Jones are healthy.