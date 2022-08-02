Bill Belichick Is Trending Following Tom Brady Tampering News

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking.

The NFL stripped the Dolphins of their first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. According to the statement from the league, the Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was still with the New England Patriots and then again this offseason.

With the Dolphins news taking center stage, fans all had the same thing to say about Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"bill belichick 'accidentally' texting brian flores instead of brian daboll partly led his division rival losing a 1st round pick chess not checkers," one fan said.

"If nothing else, this just proves my theory that Belichick purposely set the Flores lawsuit to prevent Brady from going to Miami," another fan said.

"Belichick's master plan that began with a 'mistake' text to Brian Flores is taking effect," a third fan joked.

Did Belichick mastermind a punishment for a division rival by "accidentally" texting the wrong Brian congratulations for landing the New York Giants coaching job?