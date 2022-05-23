Bill Belichick Is Trending Today For His Coaching Decisions

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick may not say a whole lot himself, but he was the talk of NFL Twitter on Monday.

The Patriots six-time Super Bowl champion head coach seems intent on not publicly naming an offensive coordinator before the season kicks-off.

Prompting fans and media members alike to speculate as to why, and dissect New England's OTA practices.

"Speaking to reporters, Patriots HC Bill Belichick declined to name an offensive player caller because there are no plays to be called right now," tweeted PFF's Ari Meirov. “'What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? …. We’ll get to it when we get to it.'"

"So one thing I brought up in [The Monday Morning Quarterback] —the possibility Bill Belichick could be the offensive playcaller in New England," said Albert Breer. "I think it’s possible that’s the end result of the coaching shuffle. Not saying it’s likely, but … I wouldn’t rule it out."

"Bill Belichick spent most of practice with the offense, with this snapshot a good reflection of that. He was working with WRs on keeping their eyes up in this drill," reported ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"There was a lot happening with the offensive play calling," tweeted Jeff Howe. "Bill Belichick called the final 11-on-11 period of the day. Matt Patricia called some plays earlier. Joe Judge was involved. They also appeared to run plays off a script for a couple periods."

"Bill Belichick told us this morning they're 'months' away from needing a play-caller," said NBCS Boston's Phil Perry. "He also told us he's called plays and he hasn't called plays. Belichick looked like a play-caller at times today with Mac Jones checking in with him between snaps of 11-on-11 work."

It's anyone's guess at this point which direction Belichick and the Patriots will go... maybe they like it that way.