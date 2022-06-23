Bill Belichick Made His Opinion On Greatest Defensive Player Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn't tend to hype up his players. But when it comes to his take on the greatest defensive player in NFL history, he can always be counted on to speak glowingly about him.

Pro Football Focus recently released a graphic asking who the best defensive player in NFL history was. The graphic included legends like Dick Butkus, Reggie White and Deion Sanders along with more contemporary players like Aaron Donald, Darrelle Revis and Ray Lewis.

But for Bill Belichick, there's only one person who deserves recognition as the greatest: Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Speaking to the media last week, Belichick stated that Taylor is in a league of his own among NFL defenders.

"We're talking about Lawrence Taylor now," Belichick said with a very serious face. "I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class... He put everybody down below that. With respect to a lot of good players, we're talking about Lawrence Taylor."

Message received loud and clear.

Bill Belichick oversaw Lawrence Taylor's growth into one of the most dominant defensive forces the NFL has ever seen. Together the pair helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowls.

From 1981 to 1993, Taylor was one of the most feared players in the NFL. He racked up over 140 sacks, ended careers and changed the way opposing offenses functioned just to account for his speed and strength.

It should be no surprise that he was the highest-ranked defensive player in the NFL's Top 100 All-Time Players list.

And Belichick will defend that ranking forever.