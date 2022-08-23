Bill Belichick Makes His Feelings On Raiders Facility Very Clear

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots joined the Las Vegas Raiders for a joint practice session on Tuesday.

The training camp practice took place at the Raiders' state of the art practice facilities in Henderson, Nevanda.

During a press conference after today's practice, Belichick shared his praise for what he calls "the Taj Mahal" of football facilities.

"Facilities here are incredible," he said. "This is the Taj Mahal of football facilities. It's a great environment and we're looking forward to being in the stadium... It certainly looks like they're ready for football."

The recently-built Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson cost the franchise more than $75 million. The 336,227-square-foot facility occupies 33 of the 55 acres owned by the Raiders. The climate controlled indoor field house spans 130,440 square feet and features 1.5 football fields, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The facility also includes three outdoor fields, a cafeteria, a gym and a production studio for the team's media group.

The Raiders and Patriots will face off in a preseason matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.