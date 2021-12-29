Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Bill Belichick has a deep reverence for NFL history. So when the Patriots head coach addressed the loss of the legendary John Madden, he spoke at length.

Madden had an immeasurable impact on the sport of football. During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick took some time to express those sentiments.

“Our condolences to the Madden family,” Belichick opened. “It’s a huge loss for the NFL, professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around. I think we probably all set out to try to have a good professional career; John had about five of them.”

Bill Belichick sends condolences to the Madden family. Says John Madden "was loved by all," set the standard for coaches in his era and his death is a huge loss for the NFL. "I think we all probably set out to have a good professional career, and John had about five of them." pic.twitter.com/KAlciApkkN — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 29, 2021

“He set the standard for coaching in his era,” Belichick continued. Adding, “He was a great champion for minorities and minority scouting. And some of the great players that they had with the Raiders, you know, from some of the smaller Black colleges, that he and coach [Al] Davis brought into the organization.”

“He moved to broadcasting, certainly increased the popularity of the game singlehandedly by quite a bit. I don’t know how you’d ever measure it… A lot of people who probably didn’t even care about football found John entertaining and probably watched football because of him.”

In honor of the late, great John Madden: "I'll tell ya, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps" pic.twitter.com/4lNX7C510m — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 29, 2021

Madden was on the call for Bill Belichick’s first Super Bowl victory over the Rams back in 2001. The two coaches spent a lot of time together over the years.

“He was a good friend,” Belichick said of the late Hall of Famer.