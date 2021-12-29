The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field in Foxboro.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has a deep reverence for NFL history. So when the Patriots head coach addressed the loss of the legendary John Madden, he spoke at length.

Madden had an immeasurable impact on the sport of football. During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick took some time to express those sentiments.

“Our condolences to the Madden family,” Belichick opened. “It’s a huge loss for the NFL, professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around. I think we probably all set out to try to have a good professional career; John had about five of them.”

“He set the standard for coaching in his era,” Belichick continued. Adding, “He was a great champion for minorities and minority scouting. And some of the great players that they had with the Raiders, you know, from some of the smaller Black colleges, that he and coach [Al] Davis brought into the organization.”

“He moved to broadcasting, certainly increased the popularity of the game singlehandedly by quite a bit. I don’t know how you’d ever measure it… A lot of people who probably didn’t even care about football found John entertaining and probably watched football because of him.”

Madden was on the call for Bill Belichick’s first Super Bowl victory over the Rams back in 2001. The two coaches spent a lot of time together over the years.

“He was a good friend,” Belichick said of the late Hall of Famer.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.