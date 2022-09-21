Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan.

The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer.

“Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP candidate. I think he's more than answered them. Wait until we see what his contract is, that will answer them," Belichick said.

Jackson is still currently without a new contract as he goes into the final year of his rookie deal with the Ravens.

There was a deadline for a deal to be made heading into this season, but both sides weren't able to get something done.

Jackson will now have to prove that the Ravens were wrong to let this drag out. The better he plays, the higher his price tag gets.

He's off to one heck of a start and it's only been two games. He's thrown for 531 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Belichick will get to see Jackson up close this Sunday when the Patriots and Ravens face off against one another. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.