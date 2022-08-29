Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Mac Jones Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be very frustrated during Friday's preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as he was seen spiking a tablet on the sidelines. But does head coach Bill Belichick share any of that same frustration with the Pro Bowl quarterback?

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show on Monday, Belichick made it clear that he respects Mac Jones and the preparation he puts into the game. He praised Jones up and down while stating that he hasn't seen anything other than solid work effort.

“Mac’s had a great attitude every day. Comes in early... He’s one of our most consistent workers & prepares very well. I haven’t seen anything other than that," Belichick said.

Jones went 9 of 13 for 71 yards and an interception on Friday. He wasn't much better in his limited action against the Carolina Panthers the week before either though.

After leading the Patriots to the playoffs, making the Pro Bowl and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, expectations are very high for Mac Jones heading into this season.

But there are still some pretty clear holes in Jones' game - a number of which were exposed in the worst way during their blowout playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills at the end of last season.

Maybe Jones feels that he hasn't been able to correct those mistakes yet.

But by the sound of it, Bill Belichick is satisfied with where he is in his development. That might be the most important thing.