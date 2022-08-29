Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Preseason Extremely Clear

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The NFL preseason just wrapped up which means the regular season is only 10 days away.

Some coaches like the preseason, while others think that it doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick falls into the latter category.

“Preseason is preseason,” Belichick said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "Preseason is about developing your team for the season and evaluating the players. If you look at the playtime in our games, and any other games, I don’t know don’t think Las Vegas played 30 players, I don’t think Carolina, it must have been 30 players that didn’t play in their game. That’s not really what preseason is about. Preseason is about evaluating the players that you do play, and taking the practice time — in joint practices or whatever time you have — to prepare your team for the regular season."

A lot of times, the starters don't play in the preseason games. Those contests are used for players who are just trying to make the 53-man roster.

It's also why some fans choose to not watch the full games.

Belichick will have to make his final roster cuts by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. After that, he can get to work on prepping his team for the regular season, which starts on Sept. 11.