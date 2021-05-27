Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Matt Patricia Extremely Clear

After a three-year stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions, longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia has returned to New England.

While his first run as a head coach wasn’t exactly a success (13-29-1), Patricia still has a wealth of NFL coaching experience to contribute.

Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick seems pretty excited to have his former defensive coordinator back on board.

“It’s great to have Matt [Patricia] here. He’s an outstanding coach…I’m extremely glad he’s here,” Belichick said during a press conference on Thursday, per Pats insider Evan Lazar.

Prior to taking the Lions head coaching job back in 2018, Patricia was a New England veteran.

He first joined the organization back in 2004 as an offensive assistant, helping the team to two Super Bowl victories in his first two seasons. From there he switched over to the defensive side of the ball, eventually working his way up to the DC position where he spent six years (2012-17).

Making his homecoming to the New England organization earlier this offseason, Patricia didn’t reclaim his old defensive coordinator role. Instead, he’s taken over responsibilities as an “assistant to the head coach” — helping Belichick with front office dealings. A need for that role opened up a few months ago when Belichick’s front-office right-hand man, Nick Caserio, left the Pats to take over as GM of the Houston Texans.

While the Patriots don’t technically have a defensive coordinator listed on their staff, defensive coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo have taken over that role since Patricia’s departure in 2018.