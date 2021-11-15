Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Kyle Pitts Very Clear

While Bill Belichick doesn’t always do the same for his own players, he has a history of speaking rather glowingly about opponents.

On Monday, the Patriots head coach did so again about Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

The 69-year-old head coach had some very high praise for Atlanta’s generational receiving talent on WEEI radio.

“Everything is a problem,” Belichick said. “This guy, I thought last year in the draft, just watching him, he’s phenomenal.”

Bill Belichick via @TheGregHillShow on Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts: This guy is one of the superstars of the NFL already … He's a matchup nightmare. Said he's a comp between Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 15, 2021

The six-time Super Bowl champ continued, “He’s big. He’s fast. He’s got great hands and adjusts to the ball. Makes tough catches. Savvy route-runner, can get open.”

Very hard to match up against. I was reading through some of the Atlanta comments and you hear them comparing him to a cross between Tony Gonzalez and Julio Jones, and I’d say that’s about right.”

“This guy is one of the superstars of the NFL already.”

Belichick also added that he’s sure Pitts will “break all the tight end rookie receiving records.”

Kyle Pitts was drafted No. 4 overall by Atlanta in this past year’s draft as one of the most can’t-miss prospects to come out in a long time.

This is a TE, huh? This game is changing. pic.twitter.com/Rf3JS9palO — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 12, 2021

The 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end came out of Florida with jaw-dropping measurables and the game tape to match.

Through nine games, Pitts has 40 receptions for 606 yards and a touchdown.

The 21-year-old rookie really popped in Weeks 5 and 7 for the Falcons. In that two-game stretch, Pitts caught 16 balls for a combined 282 yards and a score.

New England ventures to ATL next Sunday.

Belichick’s defense will try to stave off Pitts from getting those rookie receiving records for at least one week.