Bill Belichick Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Record Very Clear

Tom Brady had another significant career achievement during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Before he led his 55th all-time game-winning drive, Brady passed the 100,000-yard mark. He's the only quarterback in NFL history who has thrown for that many yards.

Bill Belichick, who coached Brady for almost two decades, was asked about that accomplishment during his media conference and gave him all the credit.

"That's a tremendous accomplishment and a real credit to him. I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is. It must be a long way. I don’t know how many miles. I have no idea," Belichick said.

Even though Brady added this accomplishment to his collection, he's likely much more excited about getting the win.

The Bucs looked to be down and out during the game before Brady drove the offense 60 yards in less than 40 seconds for the game-winning touchdown.

It got the Bucs to 4-5 and up to first place in the NFC South.

It remains to be seen how many more yards Brady throws for before he retires.