Bill Belichick Names His No. 1 Shortstop Of All-Time

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It's always interesting when Bill Belichick gets questions that aren't related to football.

The New England Patriots head coach was discussing how Jabrill Peppers made a "shortstop play" in front of the football on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

The Jets were attempting an onside kick to try and get the ball back with less than two minutes remaining before Peppers recovered it to seal the win.

Belichick was then asked who his top shortstop of all time is following his comment about the play. His answer likely won't surprise you.

"It would be hard to put anyone in front of (Derek) Jeter," Belichick said.

Belichick will likely get crucified by some Red Sox fans for this, but it's a legit answer. Jeter finished his career with 3,465 hits, 1,311 RBIs, and 260 home runs throughout his 20-year career.

He also won five Golden Gloves during his career. He changed things for the better at the position and it's why he got inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame last year.