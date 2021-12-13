Bill Belichick Names His Pick For NFL Coach Of The Year

Who should be the NFL head coach of the year?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revealed his pick on Monday morning. While Belichick is certainly a deserving choice, he believes an NFC head coach should win the award this year.

Monday morning, Belichick paid a great compliment to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, saying he is deserving of the award.

Last week, Kingsbury had said that the NFL coach of the year award should be named after Belichick.

“That’s very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet. I’ll toss it right back. Kliff has done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year,” Belichick said Monday morning.

Bill Belichick, via @TheGregHillShow, on Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury saying the Coach of the Year award should be named after him: "That's very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet. I'll toss it right back. Kliff has done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year."💐🏈🏆 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 13, 2021

Both Kingsbury and Belichick are very deserving candidates this year. They’ve each led their teams to the top of their respective conferences.

Perhaps we’ll see the two head coaches meeting in the Super Bowl.