Bill Belichick Names Tom Brady's 'Greatest Skill'

Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

After all, he coached Brady for two decades in New England and won six Super Bowls with him.

He recently went on an episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast and touched on numerous topics, including Brady's "greatest skill."

“Tom always found a way to make his players productive,” Belichick said, via NESN. "So it didn’t matter who the receiver, who the tight end was. He could understand what would make Rob (Gronkowski) more successful, what would make Troy Brown more successful, what could Wes Welker do. Not ‘what did I do with Troy that I want to do with Wes Welker?’ but ‘how do I make Wes Welker successful?’ How do I make Randy Moss successful?"

Belichick makes a solid point. Heck, Brady would make someone like Chris Hogan or James White successful even though they weren't ever the best at their positions.

It's one of the many reasons that Brady will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when Canton comes calling in 2028.

Brady retired from the NFL last Wednesday after playing in the league for 23 seasons. During that time, he won seven Super Bowls and is considered the greatest quarterback in league history.