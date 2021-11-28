Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

The New England Patriots won big on Sunday, blowing out the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

However, fans were quick to take to social media to joke that head coach Bill Belichick likely won’t be satisfied.

“Belichick is going to deliver a classic grumpy ‘We’ve got a lot to work on’ press conference after winning by 23. Dynasty back on,” one fan tweeted.

Belichick is going to deliver a classic grumpy "We've got a lot to work on" press conference after winning by 23. Dynasty back on. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) November 28, 2021

Watch out, NFL.

“Patriots are the best team in the AFC. We all have to come to terms with that,” sports radio host Colin Cowherd said on Twitter.

Patriots are the best team in the AFC. We all have to come to terms with that. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 28, 2021

Hey, he might not be wrong.

The Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win, while the Titans dropped to 8-4 on the year with the loss.

New England will take on Buffalo next Monday night.