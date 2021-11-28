The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots won big on Sunday, blowing out the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

However, fans were quick to take to social media to joke that head coach Bill Belichick likely won’t be satisfied.

“Belichick is going to deliver a classic grumpy ‘We’ve got a lot to work on’ press conference after winning by 23. Dynasty back on,” one fan tweeted.

Watch out, NFL.

“Patriots are the best team in the AFC. We all have to come to terms with that,” sports radio host Colin Cowherd said on Twitter.

Hey, he might not be wrong.

The Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win, while the Titans dropped to 8-4 on the year with the loss.

New England will take on Buffalo next Monday night.

